J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.45-9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.48.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $142.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.67. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $135.44 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -455.91%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,557 shares of company stock worth $6,444,151 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,447,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

