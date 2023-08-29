U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 306 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $582,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $227.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

