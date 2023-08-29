U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $200.77 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

