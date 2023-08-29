Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,163 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $25,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $217.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,543. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.28.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

