King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 168 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,189,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,432,000 after purchasing an additional 594,994 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,078,000 after purchasing an additional 249,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.06.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $214.51 and a 52-week high of $335.55. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

