Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.393 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Suncor Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

SU opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $21,764,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.9% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 794,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,293,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

