Shelton Capital Management Acquires 1,765 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,639 shares of company stock worth $17,745,716. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $233.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

