Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corning to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,838,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,680,000 after purchasing an additional 336,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

