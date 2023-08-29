iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Lifted by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 546.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,302.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,140,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

