Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Shares of DG stock opened at $156.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.19. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. RENASANT Bank raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

