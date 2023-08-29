King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.97 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

BDX opened at $281.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.