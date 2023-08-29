Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,255 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $28,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.50.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $277.40 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $269.49 and a fifty-two week high of $344.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.81.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

