Shelton Capital Management Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,979 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

DVN opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

