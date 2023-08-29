Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 21,381 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,381 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $33,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.90.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

Fiserv stock opened at $122.74 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.79.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

