King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Magnite were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Magnite by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $876,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,717,541.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Magnite news, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 12,219 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $158,724.81. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 322,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,197.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $876,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,072 shares in the company, valued at $16,717,541.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,847 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,917 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Magnite from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cannonball Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

