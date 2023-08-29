Shelton Capital Management Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $666.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $654.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.13. The company has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

