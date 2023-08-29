Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,992 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Perficient worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,105.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $762,342.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of PRFT opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.07. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $231.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

