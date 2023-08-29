Shelton Capital Management Raises Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $191.40 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.85.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $1,709,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,994 shares of company stock worth $58,886,469 over the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.