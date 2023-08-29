Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,666,000 after buying an additional 47,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $744,550,000 after buying an additional 425,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,412,000 after buying an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Barclays upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $416.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $429.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

