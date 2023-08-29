King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after acquiring an additional 387,696 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,579,321,000 after acquiring an additional 431,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,174 shares of company stock worth $36,147,103. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

