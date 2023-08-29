Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.66 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $277.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

