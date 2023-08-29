Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 64,971 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 1.2 %

MRO opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

