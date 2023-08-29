Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.