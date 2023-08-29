Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $101,609,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after buying an additional 298,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after buying an additional 239,298 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $37,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLX opened at $155.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 130.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.97. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

