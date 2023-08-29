Synovus Financial Corp Sells 31 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 83.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $666.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $654.14 and its 200 day moving average is $575.13. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

