Balentine LLC Lowers Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,642,000 after purchasing an additional 463,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,725,000 after purchasing an additional 170,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock worth $6,938,458 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $150.68 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.