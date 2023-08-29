Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 27,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,610,191.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,997.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 27,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,610,191.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,997.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHD opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.