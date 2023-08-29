RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.3 %

LMT opened at $452.32 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.88 and a 200 day moving average of $464.33. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.