King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.44% of Avid Technology worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVID. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Avid Technology by 134.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avid Technology by 309.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVID. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Down 0.1 %

AVID opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $33.41.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

