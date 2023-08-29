King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $7.03 Million Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,408 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,115 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.70% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,629 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.32. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.