Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $244,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 930,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

EPD stock opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.28.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

