Colonial Trust Co SC Acquires 808 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Target were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Target Stock Up 1.3 %

TGT opened at $123.42 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.37. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

