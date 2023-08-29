Shelton Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 158.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $432.00 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $432.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.80 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.41.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

