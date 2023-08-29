Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $45,000 Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 901.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $78.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

