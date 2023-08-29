RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $406.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $325.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

