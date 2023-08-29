Shelton Capital Management Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Workday from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.71.

Read Our Latest Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Down 0.3 %

Workday stock opened at $236.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.29, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.08. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $240.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.