Shelton Capital Management Reduces Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $115,328,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $98,341,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 399.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,474,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5,567.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,454,000 after acquiring an additional 988,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $84.84 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.