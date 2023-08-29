Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $925.00 at Piper Sandler

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $830.00 to $925.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $910.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.89.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $861.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $870.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.07. The firm has a market cap of $355.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 173,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.