Colonial Trust Co SC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 317.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.3% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $1,578,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

MSI stock opened at $280.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

