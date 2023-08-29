U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

GD opened at $225.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

