Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185,241 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $31,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,703,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $233.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,745,716 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

