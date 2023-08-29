King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 2,525 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MMP opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 58.77% and a net margin of 29.55%. Research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

