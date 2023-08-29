Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 28,042 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Hershey worth $32,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 462,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $549,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $217.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.71 and its 200-day moving average is $248.53. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,010 shares of company stock valued at $72,657,283 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

