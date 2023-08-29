King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,026 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

