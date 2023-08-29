American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

