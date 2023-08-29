Colonial Trust Co SC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.26. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

