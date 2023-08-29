Shelton Capital Management Has $3.54 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.20 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day moving average is $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.