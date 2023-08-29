Shelton Capital Management Makes New Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $509,127.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,622,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,754. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $79.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

