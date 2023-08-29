Shelton Capital Management Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in HP by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. HP’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.94.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

