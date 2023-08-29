Shelton Capital Management Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after buying an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $499.09 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $518.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $494.05 and its 200-day moving average is $469.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.